One doctor's view from the ER during the coronavirus pandemic
One doctor's view from the ER during the coronavirus pandemic

What it’s like working in a busy Toronto hospital’s emergency department as the number of coronavirus cases rises, from the perspective of ER physician and CBC host, Dr. Brian Goldman.
Dr. Brian Goldman discussed his view from a Toronto emergency room during the coronavirus pandemic. (CBC)
Dr. Brian Goldman is seeing more coronavirus cases at the emergency department of the Toronto hospital in which he works. Today on Front Burner, Goldman describes a shift in the pandemic, from the intense intubations, to the discomfort of the required personal protective equipment, to the compassion of younger colleagues concerned for his health.

