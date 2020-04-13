One doctor's view from the ER during the coronavirus pandemic
What it’s like working in a busy Toronto hospital’s emergency department as the number of coronavirus cases rises, from the perspective of ER physician and CBC host, Dr. Brian Goldman.
Listen to the full episode21:14
Dr. Brian Goldman is seeing more coronavirus cases at the emergency department of the Toronto hospital in which he works. Today on Front Burner, Goldman describes a shift in the pandemic, from the intense intubations, to the discomfort of the required personal protective equipment, to the compassion of younger colleagues concerned for his health.