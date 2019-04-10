NXIVM's Allison Mack pleads guilty to role in alleged sex cult
After high profile guilty pleas in the criminal trial of NXIVM’s alleged sex cult, Josh Bloch, host of the CBC podcast Uncover: Escaping NXIVM, brings us up-to-date.
Listen to the full episode26:19
On Monday, NXIVM member and former Smallville actress Allison Mack pleaded guilty in a New York court to racketeering charges for her role in a cult-like group called NXIVM.
Mack is one of several high-ranking NXIVM members who have been charged with manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for Keith Raniere, the group's leader, among other charges.
Today on Front Burner, Josh Bloch, host of the CBC podcast Uncover: Escaping NXIVM, reports on what we've now learned about the secretive organization.
Subscribe to Front Burner in your favourite podcast app.