NXIVM's Allison Mack pleads guilty to role in alleged sex cult

On Monday, NXIVM member and former Smallville actress Allison Mack pleaded guilty in a New York court to racketeering charges for her role in a cult-like group called NXIVM.

Mack is one of several high-ranking NXIVM members who have been charged with manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for Keith Raniere, the group's leader, among other charges.

Today on Front Burner, Josh Bloch, host of the CBC podcast Uncover: Escaping NXIVM, reports on what we've now learned about the secretive organization.