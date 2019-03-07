Skip to Main Content
'Nothing happened here beyond the normal operations of government.'
'Nothing happened here beyond the normal operations of government.'

In his much anticipated testimony Gerald Butts, the Prime Minister’s former principal secretary, laid out a counter-narrative to the allegations of political interference in the SNC-Lavalin case.
Gerald Butts, former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prepares to appear before the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights regarding the SNC Lavalin Affair, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)
In his much anticipated testimony, Gerald Butts, the Prime Minister's former principal secretary, laid out a counter-narrative to the allegations of political interference in the SNC-Lavalin case. Last week Jody Wilson-Raybould, the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, accused Butts, the PM and others of a "consistent and sustained effort" of political interference with the goal of letting the Quebec based engineering company avoid a criminal trial. Power and Politics host Vassy Kapelos joins Jayme to walk through the testimony.

