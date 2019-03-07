'Nothing happened here beyond the normal operations of government.'

In his much anticipated testimony, Gerald Butts, the Prime Minister's former principal secretary, laid out a counter-narrative to the allegations of political interference in the SNC-Lavalin case. Last week Jody Wilson-Raybould, the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, accused Butts, the PM and others of a "consistent and sustained effort" of political interference with the goal of letting the Quebec based engineering company avoid a criminal trial. Power and Politics host Vassy Kapelos joins Jayme to walk through the testimony.

Subscribe to Front Burner in your favourite podcast app.

