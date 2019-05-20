Modi, Hindu nationalism, and what's at stake with India's election
The election in India, the world's largest in history, has just wrapped up after a month of voting. New Delhi-based journalist Murali Krishnan reflects on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last five years in power and what's at stake in the 2019 vote.
The election in India, the world's largest in history, has just wrapped up after a month of voting. Many see it as a referendum on sitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last five years in power. New Delhi-based journalist Murali Krishnan explains who Modi is, and why his brand of populism raises the stakes of this election.
