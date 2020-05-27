Military exposes disturbing conditions in Ontario's pandemic-struck nursing homes
Today, the horrific details contained in a military report on the conditions at five pandemic-struck long-term care facilities in Ontario.
Cockroaches, rotten food, improper feeding of patients. These are just a few of the disturbing details emerging from a military report into five long-term care facilities in Ontario that were hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks. Today on Front Burner, CBC News correspondent David Common, who has investigated long-term care facilities since before the pandemic hit, walks us through the report.