Military exposes disturbing conditions in Ontario's pandemic-struck nursing homes
Front Burner

Today, the horrific details contained in a military report on the conditions at five pandemic-struck long-term care facilities in Ontario.
CBC News ·
Eatonville Care Centre, seen here, is one of five Ontario long-term care homes mentioned in a scathing Canadian Armed Forces report that was released Tuesday. (CBC)
Listen to the full episode22:27

Cockroaches, rotten food, improper feeding of patients. These are just a few of the disturbing details emerging from a military report into five long-term care facilities in Ontario that were hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks. Today on Front Burner, CBC News correspondent David Common, who has investigated long-term care facilities since before the pandemic hit, walks us through the report. 

