Metro workers on strike and a "Hot Labour Summer"

Right now, some 3,700 workers from 27 Metro grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area are on strike – and they're not alone. From British Columbia's ports to Manitoba's liquor stores to Hollywood, a wave of people across different industries have gone on strike this summer.

Today on Front Burner, we head to a Metro picket line in East Toronto. We talk to workers there about what's at stake for them as they strike, and take a closer look at what's driving this recent labour unrest with McGill University's Barry Eidlin, author of Labor and the Class Idea in the United States and Canada.