Metro workers on strike and a "Hot Labour Summer"
From Metro grocery stores in the Greater Toronto Area to Hollywood, what’s driving this summer’s uptick in labour unrest?
Right now, some 3,700 workers from 27 Metro grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area are on strike – and they're not alone. From British Columbia's ports to Manitoba's liquor stores to Hollywood, a wave of people across different industries have gone on strike this summer.
Today on Front Burner, we head to a Metro picket line in East Toronto. We talk to workers there about what's at stake for them as they strike, and take a closer look at what's driving this recent labour unrest with McGill University's Barry Eidlin, author of Labor and the Class Idea in the United States and Canada.