Metro Vancouver's gang wars

In the last three weeks, there have been 10 shootings in Metro Vancouver. Eight of them were fatal, and most believed to be connected to gang conflict. The most brazen one happened on Sunday, in broad daylight, at the Vancouver International Airport.

Today on Front Burner, host Jayme Poisson talks to two people who are working with families directly affected by gang violence. Harpreet Singh and Manpreet Sarai work with the anti-gang program at Abbotsford's South Asian Community Resource Office. They'll talk about the impact that this recent spate of shootings is having on their clients, and what might be at the root of the problem.