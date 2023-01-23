McKinsey contracts top $100M under Justin Trudeau

Since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took power, the federal government has awarded consulting firm McKinsey over $100 million dollars in contracts.

Early this month, Radio-Canada reported that Ottawa's use of the firm has skyrocketed since 2015, and that sources inside Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada were concerned about McKinsey's growing influence on their policy without public knowledge.

Since then, a parliamentary committee has voted for a probe into the contracts. Opposition MPs have raised concerns about the Liberals' relationship with Dominic Barton – the former global head of McKinsey who advised Ottawa on the economy, and was later appointed ambassador to China.

Today on Front Burner, a comprehensive look at the revelations from Radio-Canada's reporting on McKinsey. Then, a conversation with journalist Paul Wells about the global trend toward governments relying on consulting, and what it means for our democracies.

