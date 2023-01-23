Content
Front Burner

McKinsey contracts top $100M under Justin Trudeau

Ottawa has awarded consulting firm McKinsey over $100 million in contracts since Justin Trudeau took power. So what does that say about the Liberals’ relationship with the firm – and about our democracy?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau awards Dominic Barton, Global Managing Partner at Mckinsey and Company.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embraces Dominic Barton at a 2017 reception. Trudeau would appoint the former global managing partner of McKinsey and Co. as ambassador to China two years later. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)
Front Burner33:58McKinsey contracts top $100M under Justin Trudeau

Since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took power, the federal government has awarded consulting firm McKinsey over $100 million dollars in contracts.

Early this month, Radio-Canada reported that Ottawa's use of the firm has skyrocketed since 2015, and that sources inside Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada were concerned about McKinsey's growing influence on their policy without public knowledge.

Since then, a parliamentary committee has voted for a probe into the contracts. Opposition MPs have raised concerns about the Liberals' relationship with Dominic Barton – the former global head of McKinsey who advised Ottawa on the economy, and was later appointed ambassador to China.

Today on Front Burner, a comprehensive look at the revelations from Radio-Canada's reporting on McKinsey. Then, a conversation with journalist Paul Wells about the global trend toward governments relying on consulting, and what it means for our democracies. 

