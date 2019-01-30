Lingering questions over the McArthur guilty plea

"Part of the reason why Bruce McArthur was able to kill so many men is because his victims, the men who went missing, didn't get enough attention."

On Tuesday, Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder and we heard never-before-released details about the evidence in the case. But as we hear from freelance reporter Justin Ling, there are still lots of unanswered questions about how McArthur committed his crimes and what comes next.​