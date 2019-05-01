Liberals under fire for accepting illegal SNC-Lavalin donations

SNC-Lavalin returned to the headlines yesterday after a CBC News investigation unveiled the names of SNC employees who had made illegal campaign donations to the Liberal Party to the tune of over $100,000. SNC employees also donated over $8,000 to the Conservatives. The company was made to sign a letter promising not to break the law again, and only one person was charged. "This was not a one-off," says Harvey Cashore, the investigative journalist who broke this story. "They made a plan. This was done over a period of time … These are the most senior people at SNC-Lavalin."

