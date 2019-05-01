Skip to Main Content
Liberals under fire for accepting illegal SNC-Lavalin donations
Liberals under fire for accepting illegal SNC-Lavalin donations

Journalist Harvey Cashore on the revelation that SNC-Lavalin employees made illegal campaign donations worth more than $100,000 to the Liberal Party of Canada.
A man walks past the headquarters of SNC Lavalin Thursday, November 6, 2014 in Montreal. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has signed a deal to sell part of its stake in 407 International Inc. to OMERS. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
SNC-Lavalin returned to the headlines yesterday after a CBC News investigation unveiled the names of SNC employees who had made illegal campaign donations to the Liberal Party to the tune of over $100,000. SNC employees also donated over $8,000 to the Conservatives. The company was made to sign a letter promising not to break the law again, and only one person was charged. "This was not a one-off," says Harvey Cashore, the investigative journalist who broke this story. "They made a plan. This was done over a period of time … These are the most senior people at SNC-Lavalin."

