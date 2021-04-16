Liberals, Bloc silence military sex assault hearing

The Liberal government, with support from the Bloc Québécois, shut down a probe into sexual misconduct in the military this week. The House of Commons defence committee started its investigation after allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance, from three years ago, came to light. Since then, the person who replaced Vance has also stepped down due to sexual misconduct allegations, and so has the head of human resources for the military.

NDP defence critic Randall Garrison tells host Jayme Poisson that, despite the hours of testimony already heard, there remain too many questions about who should be held responsible for how those allegations were handled in 2018.