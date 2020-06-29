Skip to Main Content
Lawyer Julian Falconer on Dafonte Miller's fight for justice
Front Burner

After a Toronto police officer was found guilty of assault for an off-duty beating that left a young Black man blind in one eye, we speak with Dafonte Miller’s lawyer about his long fight for justice.
Photo of Dafonte Miller submitted as part of court evidence from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), who were notified about the case on April 27, 2017, nearly four months after the alleged assault. (Special Investigations Unit)
Listen to the full episode20:25

In 2016 a violent altercation with an off-duty Toronto police officer, and the officer's brother, cost Dafonte Miller his eye. On Friday, officer Michael Theriault was convicted of assaulting the Black young man. An Ontario Superior Court Justice acquitted Theriault and his brother of aggravated assault and obstruction of justice, but called their justification of self-defence "razor thin." Today on Front Burner, Miller's lawyer, Julian Falconer shares his thoughts on the long path to that single conviction, and the fight Black Canadians face to get justice for police violence.

