Lawyer Julian Falconer on Dafonte Miller's fight for justice

In 2016 a violent altercation with an off-duty Toronto police officer, and the officer's brother, cost Dafonte Miller his eye. On Friday, officer Michael Theriault was convicted of assaulting the Black young man. An Ontario Superior Court Justice acquitted Theriault and his brother of aggravated assault and obstruction of justice, but called their justification of self-defence "razor thin." Today on Front Burner, Miller's lawyer, Julian Falconer shares his thoughts on the long path to that single conviction, and the fight Black Canadians face to get justice for police violence.

