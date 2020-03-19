Skip to Main Content
Laid off? Gig gone? Closed? Government says COVID-19 help is on the way
Front Burner

COVID-19 has sent an economic shockwave through this country with, countless livelihoods impacted in the short term, and maybe permanently. To help, the federal government has announced an $82-billion aid package. Today, what it contains and how it could help.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on the COVID-19 situation, at Rideau cottage in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
COVID-19 has sent an economic shockwave through this country, with countless livelihoods affected in the short term, and maybe permanently. To help, the federal government announced an $82-billion aid package. Today, one woman who has been laid off tells her story. And CBC senior business correspondent Peter Armstrong unpacks how the federal response is intended to help.

