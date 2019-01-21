Skip to Main Content
Karen Wang, race and Canadian politics
FRONT BURNER

Karen Wang, race and Canadian politics

Former NDP MP Olivia Chow shares her thoughts on ex-Liberal candidate Karen Wang's race-based comments against NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and the role of race in Canadian politics.
CBC News ·
Former Burnaby South candidate Karen Wang is now considering running as an independant in the Feb. 25 byelection. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)
Listen to the full episode22:08

"If you just say 'vote for me because I'm Chinese-Canadian', it didn't work. It hasn't worked, and it won't work." Former NDP MP Olivia Chow is a seasoned politician who has strong connections to the Chinese-Canadian community. She reflects on ex-Liberal candidate Karen Wang's race-based comments against NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, and the role of race in Canadian politics.

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.

​ ​ ​

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us