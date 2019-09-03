Skip to Main Content
Justin Trudeau's record versus rhetoric examined by Netflix's Patriot Act

Today on Front Burner, CBC’s Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos gets us up to speed on the biggest pre-election stories of the week.
Hasan Minhaj interviews Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his Netflix show Patriot Act. (Netflix)
Today on Front Burner, with the federal election expected to be called soon, Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos joins us to talk about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's gamble on an interview with a U.S. comedian, Andrew Scheer's position on gay marriage and abortion, and Maxime Bernier's tweets about teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

