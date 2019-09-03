Justin Trudeau's record versus rhetoric examined by Netflix's Patriot Act
Today on Front Burner, CBC’s Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos gets us up to speed on the biggest pre-election stories of the week.
Today on Front Burner, with the federal election expected to be called soon, Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos joins us to talk about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's gamble on an interview with a U.S. comedian, Andrew Scheer's position on gay marriage and abortion, and Maxime Bernier's tweets about teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.
