FRONT BURNER
Jagmeet Singh wins divisive race in B.C.
The CBC’s Briar Stewart and Hannah Thibedeau on the political stakes of the Burnaby-South byelection, where NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has just won, and what it might tell us about the upcoming federal election.
Listen to the full episode19:27
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has won a seat in the riding of Burnaby-South. It's just one of three byelections that took place across the country. The CBC's Briar Stewart and Hannah Thibedeau break down the political stakes of the Burnaby-South byelection, and what it might tell us about the upcoming federal election.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.