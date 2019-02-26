Skip to Main Content
Jagmeet Singh wins divisive race in B.C.
FRONT BURNER

Jagmeet Singh wins divisive race in B.C.

The CBC’s Briar Stewart and Hannah Thibedeau on the political stakes of the Burnaby-South byelection, where NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has just won, and what it might tell us about the upcoming federal election.
CBC News ·
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh celebrates his Burnaby South byelection win as he arrives at his election night party in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)
Listen to the full episode19:27

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has won a seat in the riding of Burnaby-South. It's just one of three byelections that took place across the country. The CBC's Briar Stewart and Hannah Thibedeau break down the political stakes of the Burnaby-South byelection, and what it might tell us about the upcoming federal election.

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.


Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us