Front Burner

Jacob Blake's shooting, police violence, and Wisconsin's history of segregation

After the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Kenosha, Wis., became a flashpoint for racial tensions in the U.S. Today on Front Burner, we learn how that fits into the state’s history of segregation.
U.S. President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wis., this week, following Jacob Blake's shooting by police, and days of protests. The unrest in the city has become a flashpoint for racial tensions in the U.S.

Today on Front Burner, Reggie Jackson tells us how that fits into Wisconsin's history of segregation. He's a journalist, educator and co-host of a new podcast called By Every Measure — a series on the history of race relations in Milwaukee.

