FRONT BURNER
Is the Boeing 737 Max 8 safe?
Today on Front Burner, an aviation expert explains the mounting concerns over the Boeing 737 Max 8 and CBC’s Susan Ormiston reports from the Ethiopian crash site.
Listen to the full episode22:21
A growing list of countries have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 following a crash that killed 157 people, including 18 Canadians. Not even six months ago the same type of airplane plunged into the Java sea near Indonesia.
Today on Front Burner, an aviation expert explains the mounting concerns over this Boeing model and CBC's Susan Ormiston reports from the Ethiopian crash site.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.