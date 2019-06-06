Is Ontario Premier Doug Ford a problem for the federal Conservatives?
Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos on how Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s current unpopularity might affect federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s chances in the upcoming election.
Listen to the full episode19:24
In a rare move, the Ontario legislature will take a break until October 28, one week after the federal election. So why the extended break? Political watchers say it might have to do with Premier Doug Ford's dismal poll numbers, and how they might affect federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's chances in the upcoming election. Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos explains.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.