FRONT BURNER
Is more oil on rails safe for Canada?
As oil is increasingly transported by train in Canada, Winnipeg Free Press reporter Dylan Robertson looks into how safe it really is to move fuel on the railways.
Listen to the full episode17:00
Oil is being put on trains and moved across Canada in increasing numbers. Today on Front Burner, Winnipeg Free Press reporter Dylan Robertson explains why a lot of people are attributing this to a lack of pipeline capacity and breaks down what he's learned about how safe it is to transport oil by rail.
