Skip to Main Content
Is more oil on rails safe for Canada?
FRONT BURNER

Is more oil on rails safe for Canada?

As oil is increasingly transported by train in Canada, Winnipeg Free Press reporter Dylan Robertson looks into how safe it really is to move fuel on the railways.
CBC News ·
Hundreds of oil tank cars are waiting to be loaded at a terminal near the border of Alberta and Saskatchewan. (Dave Rae/CBC)
Listen to the full episode17:00

Oil is being put on trains and moved across Canada in increasing numbers. Today on Front Burner, Winnipeg Free Press reporter Dylan Robertson explains why a lot of people are attributing this to a lack of pipeline capacity and breaks down what he's learned about how safe it is to transport oil by rail.

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.

​ ​ ​

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us