Is Canada ready to combat election meddling online?

Between Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States, and the disinformation campaigns waged in elections across Western Europe, experts are warning Canada could be facing similar problems during the federal election this fall. Karina Gould, the minister for democratic institutions, speaks to host Jayme Poisson about the government's strategy for Twitter trolls and foreign meddling. "Part of the challenge is … every day we learn something new, about what they're doing and how they're operating," says Gould.

