International students in Canada face discrimination, exploitation

As politicians in Ottawa debate whether to put limits on the number of international students coming to Canada, we focus on the experiences and challenges of students themselves while studying here.
A man smiles at the camera.
Harshal Bhasgauri, 24, completed a postgraduate degree at Georgian College in Barrie, Ont. and is slated to start another one-year program at George Brown College in Toronto this September. He says he's been struggling to find housing before the start of the school year. (Submitted by Harshal Bhasgauri)
Since new Housing Minister Sean Fraser said Canada "ought to consider" a cap on international students last week, the impact of the program on the housing market has dominated the affordability debate.

This year, the number of international students entering Canada is expected to be 900,000, almost triple the total from a decade ago. Some, including the Prime Minister, have cautioned against blaming students for housing problems. But as some students are forced to live in unsafe housing or fall victims to scams, housing experts are  questioning whether it's ethical to welcome this many students until Canada fixes its planning failures.

Today, York University gender, sexuality and women's studies professor Tania Das Gupta tells us what she's learned about the experience of international students through her research into Punjabi migrants, and explains how Canada relies on their tuition and labour. 

