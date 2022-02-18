Inside the Ottawa convoy protest as police move in

In this special edition of Front Burner, we take you to the heart of the convoy protest that has been choking our national capital.

Host Jayme Poisson goes inside a key supply camp in Ottawa. She also accompanies Steve Day, former head of the Canadian Armed Forces' Joint Task Force 2, also known as JTF2, to other protest sites to examine the challenges law enforcement could face.

We also talk to protesters about why they're digging in.

