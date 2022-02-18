Inside the Ottawa convoy protest as police move in
A special edition of Front Burner on the ground in the nation's capital as police move in on the convoy protest.
Host Jayme Poisson goes inside a key supply camp in Ottawa. She also accompanies Steve Day, former head of the Canadian Armed Forces' Joint Task Force 2, also known as JTF2, to other protest sites to examine the challenges law enforcement could face.
We also talk to protesters about why they're digging in.