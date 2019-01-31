Inside the Humboldt Broncos crash sentencing hearing

This week, the truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is facing his sentencing hearing in Melfort, Sask.

In April 2018, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu's semi-trailer collided with the hockey team's bus at an intersection, killing 16 people and injuring 13.

Sidhu pleaded guilty earlier this month to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The court received more than 70 victim impact statements, 65 of which were scheduled to be read aloud by families and friends during the sentencing hearing.

CBC reporter Susan Ormiston joined Front Burner host Jayme Poisson to talk about how the victims' families are feeling about the possibility of some closure and to explain how complicated it could be for the judge to decide Jaskirat Singh Sidhu's punishment.

