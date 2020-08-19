Skip to Main Content
Inside Canada's race for a COVID-19 vaccine
Front Burner

For months, CBC Saskatoon reporter Alicia Bridges was granted special access to the work of Canadian scientists racing to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Today on Front Burner, their trials and tribulations and what it could mean for Canadians’ access to one.
CBC News ·
CBC Saskatoon reporter Alicia Bridges types questions on her cellphone and holds them up to the glass of a Containment Level 3 lab at VIDO-InterVac. Research scientist Darryl Falzarano, the project leader for VIDO-InterVac's COVID-19 vaccine, is working with samples of the virus. (Matthew Garand/CBC)
Listen to the full episode28:37

A global race for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is underway. More than 160 of them are in different stages of testing around the world.

Canada is in this race, too. A group of scientists at VIDO-InterVac — the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in Saskatoon — is trying to get through a decade's worth of testing and approvals as early as next year. 

Today on Front Burner, CBC Saskatoon reporter Alicia Bridges takes us inside a lab working on a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine and inside the lives of the scientists trying to find it.

