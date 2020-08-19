Inside Canada's race for a COVID-19 vaccine

A global race for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is underway. More than 160 of them are in different stages of testing around the world.

Canada is in this race, too. A group of scientists at VIDO-InterVac — the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in Saskatoon — is trying to get through a decade's worth of testing and approvals as early as next year.

Today on Front Burner, CBC Saskatoon reporter Alicia Bridges takes us inside a lab working on a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine and inside the lives of the scientists trying to find it.

