Inside Canada's alt-right online forums

Across the globe, there's been a rise in white nationalist hate crimes. The shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The murders at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. And this weekend, another killing at a synagogue in California. The alleged shooters all seemed to draw influence from alt-right internet forums.

Reporter Shannon Carranco and her colleague Jon Milton got access to over 150,000 chat logs from a Canadian alt-right forum on the platform Discord. "Canadians don't seem to realize this is also in our backyard," says Carranco. "These are young men getting involved in our political system and wanting to change Canada."