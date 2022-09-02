Inside a QAnon road trip with the 'Queen of Canada'

Death threats, hotel rooms left empty for supposed visits by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and hours upon hours of the song Rasputin by Boney M.

These are the conditions former followers say they endured on a cross-country RV tour with Romana Didulo, the self-proclaimed "Queen of Canada."



Didulo became a well-known QAnon conspiracy figure, with claims she was the rightful ruler of Canada, but she originally didn't appear in public. Now, she's touring the country with supporters in RVs, including a stop in Peterborough, Ont., last month where her followers tried to arrest the city's police.



Vice World News reporter Mack Lamoureux spoke to former tour "staff" members, including some that Didulo reportedly abandoned in the middle of Newfoundland. Today, what they allege about the abuse they suffered, and why Lamoureux and some experts increasingly believe the group has the makings of a cult.

