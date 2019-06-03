Inquiry calls murders and disappearances of Indigenous women 'Canadian genocide'

For two and a half years, a national inquiry has been trying to understand why so many Indigenous women and girls in Canada have been murdered or have gone missing. The inquiry cost roughly $92 million, and heard testimony from about 1,500 people. They included experts, survivors, and family members who have lost loved-ones. Today, the inquiry's final report will be released. Chantelle Bellrichard and Jorge Barrera from CBC's Indigenous unit join us to discuss its findings.

