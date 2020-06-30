In Saskatchewan, a domestic violence prevention law hits roadblocks

Saskatchewan has just become the first province to enact Clare's Law, which aims to help prevent domestic violence by allowing police to warn people about a partner's violent past. But it's already hit a stumbling block: The RCMP says it won't take part.

Bonnie Allen, a CBC national reporter based in Regina, walks us through the new law and talks about why it's controversial — including among some anti-domestic violence advocates.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify