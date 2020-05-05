In Brief: How does COVID-19 affect kids?

Quebec will be the first province to reopen daycares and elementary schools. But, there are still a lot of questions around how exactly COVID-19 affects children — and just how contagious children are. One survey from Australia suggests children may not be the primary drivers of the disease in school. Meanwhile, doctors from several countries are expressing concern over a mysterious illness in a small number of children that they say could be linked to COVID-19.

Tonight on Front Burner, we speak to infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch on what we can learn from this new information.