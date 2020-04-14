In brief: Global scramble for PPE is 'utter, cutthroat chaos'
As desperate countries around the world compete to secure as much personal protective equipment as they can, Canada and its diplomats in China are establishing a new supply chain to bring in millions of N95 masks and other supplies.
As desperate countries around the world compete to secure as much personal protective equipment as they can, Canada is establishing a new supply chain to bring in millions of N95 masks and other supplies. Today, on Front Burner, CBC senior reporter David Cochrane explains how Canada's diplomats and consultants in China are working to set up a new supply chain amid the pandemic.
