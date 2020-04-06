In brief: Anti-malaria drugs vs. COVID-19 — hype or hope?

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — two drugs touted by U.S. President Donald Trump, who says they could be game-changing treatments for COVID-19. But around the world, health experts have tried to temper expectations for these medications. Today on Front Burner we talk to infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch about these drugs and the testing being done to determine if they hold any promise.

