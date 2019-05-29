Skip to Main Content
'I don't know if I can do this again,' says Everest climber as death toll hits 11
Eleven people have died on Mount Everest this climbing season. Canadian climber Elia Saikaly describes his latest “disturbing” trip up the world’s highest peak, and what he thinks could be done to prevent more deaths.
This handout photo taken on May 22, 2019 and released by @nimsdai Project Possible shows heavy traffic of mountain climbers lining up to stand at the summit of Mount Everest. - Many teams had to line up for hours on May 22 to reach the summit, risking frostbites and altitude sickness, as a rush of climbers marked one of the busiest days on the world's highest mountain. (@nimsdai, Project Possible/AFP)
Elia Saikaly has climbed Mount Everest eight times. He's reached the top three times. Saikaly was one of many climbers caught in the recent "traffic jam" at more than 8,000 meters elevation — and the deaths he saw along the way made him question if the suffering is worth it. Today on Front Burner, the Ottawa-based filmmaker on his latest Everest climb and what he thinks can be done to prevent more deaths.

