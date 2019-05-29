'I don't know if I can do this again,' says Everest climber as death toll hits 11

Elia Saikaly has climbed Mount Everest eight times. He's reached the top three times. Saikaly was one of many climbers caught in the recent "traffic jam" at more than 8,000 meters elevation — and the deaths he saw along the way made him question if the suffering is worth it. Today on Front Burner, the Ottawa-based filmmaker on his latest Everest climb and what he thinks can be done to prevent more deaths.

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.

