How Yemen's cyberwar could shape future conflicts
How Yemen's cyberwar could shape future conflicts

Yemen's brutal civil war has produced the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet, with thousands dead and millions facing starvation. But there's another dimension to the conflict — the battle over who controls the country's internet. CBC technology reporter Matthew Braga explains how that conflict could influence future wars.
Cybersecurity experts say there is another dimension to the ongoing conflict in Yemen — the battle for internet control. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images)
"We do think it's going to be a model for other civil wars that may happen in the future."

Yemen's brutal civil war has produced the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet, with thousands dead and millions facing starvation. But there's another dimension to the conflict — the battle over who controls the country's internet. CBC technology reporter Matthew Braga explains how that conflict could influence future wars with security analyst Allan Liska.

