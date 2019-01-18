FRONT BURNER
How Yemen's cyberwar could shape future conflicts
Yemen's brutal civil war has produced the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet, with thousands dead and millions facing starvation. But there's another dimension to the conflict — the battle over who controls the country's internet. CBC technology reporter Matthew Braga explains how that conflict could influence future wars.
"We do think it's going to be a model for other civil wars that may happen in the future."
