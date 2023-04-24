How Tucker Carlson mastered Fox News fear and outrage

For over seven years on Fox News, Tucker Carlson Tonight leveraged immigration, vaccines and racial tensions to divide viewers' worlds into "us" and "them". Carlson became a kingmaker who could make or break Republican primary campaigns or set the policy agenda.

Then, this week, the show's incendiary reign atop cable news ended, when Fox News sent him packing.

Today on Front Burner, New York Times political and investigative reporter Nicholas Confessore explains the political transformation that informed the world of Tucker Carlson Tonight, and what could be next for one of the most powerful voices in right-wing politics.

