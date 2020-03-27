How to deal with COVID-19 anxiety

Thanks to COVID-19, most of us are isolated, glued to the news and worried about how every little choice we make could spread the virus or get us sick. And while the threat of COVID-19 is very real, does that mean that we have to live in constant fear? Today on Front Burner, we talk to public health expert Tim Caulfield, professor at the University of Alberta and author of the upcoming book, Relax, Dammit! A User's Guide to the Age of Anxiety.

