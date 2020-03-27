Skip to Main Content
How to deal with COVID-19 anxiety
How to deal with COVID-19 anxiety

Does COVID-19 have you feeling anxious about every little decision? We talk to public health expert Timothy Caulfield about how best to manage risk and alleviate stress during the pandemic.
A resident reads outdoors after working from home all day in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)
Thanks to COVID-19, most of us are isolated, glued to the news and worried about how every little choice we make could spread the virus or get us sick. And while the threat of COVID-19 is very real, does that mean that we have to live in constant fear? Today on Front Burner, we talk to public health expert Tim Caulfield, professor at the University of Alberta and author of the upcoming book, Relax, Dammit! A User's Guide to the Age of Anxiety.

