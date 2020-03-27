How to deal with COVID-19 anxiety
Does COVID-19 have you feeling anxious about every little decision? We talk to public health expert Timothy Caulfield about how best to manage risk and alleviate stress during the pandemic.
Listen to the full episode19:35
Thanks to COVID-19, most of us are isolated, glued to the news and worried about how every little choice we make could spread the virus or get us sick. And while the threat of COVID-19 is very real, does that mean that we have to live in constant fear? Today on Front Burner, we talk to public health expert Tim Caulfield, professor at the University of Alberta and author of the upcoming book, Relax, Dammit! A User's Guide to the Age of Anxiety.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.