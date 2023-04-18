Content
Front Burner

How Rupert Murdoch changed the world

How Rupert Murdoch’s seven-decade-long career building a massive media empire has helped shape elections, politics, and society around the world.
CBC News ·
Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox News Channel stands before Rafael Nadal of Spain plays against Kevin Anderson of South Africa.
Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch arrived from Australia in 1973 with a mantra that has guided his life as a media baron: “We’re here to give the public what they want.” (Mike Segar/Reuters)
32:44How Rupert Murdoch changed the world

How did Rupert Murdoch build one of the most successful and politically influential media empires in the world? 

David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR News, tells the story of Murdoch's astonishing rise, the growth of Fox News, how world leaders flew around the globe in hopes of his support, and — from sexual harassment to phone hacking — how his companies got embroiled in scandal.

