How Rupert Murdoch changed the world

How did Rupert Murdoch build one of the most successful and politically influential media empires in the world?

David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR News, tells the story of Murdoch's astonishing rise, the growth of Fox News, how world leaders flew around the globe in hopes of his support, and — from sexual harassment to phone hacking — how his companies got embroiled in scandal.

