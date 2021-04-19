How Ontario was led into a COVID-19 crisis

Doctors say Ontario is barrelling towards a medical catastrophe — one that they had predicted months ago. New modelling now shows that in the worst case scenario, the province could see up to 30,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 by June.

Now, military-style field hospitals have popped up in the middle of Toronto, a children's ICU is filling up with dying adults and a top medical adviser has told CBC News that he recently thought about quitting.

Today, host Jayme Poisson takes a closer look at the choices that Premier Doug Ford made in recent months and how they factor into Ontario's current situation.