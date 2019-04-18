How Notre-Dame Cathedral survived centuries of war and change
Today on Front Burner, French historian Paul Cohen explains how Notre-Dame Cathedral has survived centuries of war, change and restorations in its over 850 years of history.
Listen to the full episode20:10
On Monday, as Parisians and tourists watched in horror, a fire ravaged Notre-Dame Cathedral, destroying much of the historic church and its famous spire.
Despite worries that the church will never be the same, about $1 billion has been raised to pay for extensive renovations of the landmark.
Today on Front Burner, as France mourns, French historian Paul Cohen explains how Notre-Dame Cathedral survived centuries of change in its over 850 years of history.
Subscribe to Front Burner in your favourite podcast app.