How Notre-Dame Cathedral survived centuries of war and change

On Monday, as Parisians and tourists watched in horror, a fire ravaged Notre-Dame Cathedral, destroying much of the historic church and its famous spire.

Despite worries that the church will never be the same, about $1 billion has been raised to pay for extensive renovations of the landmark.

Today on Front Burner, as France mourns, French historian Paul Cohen explains how Notre-Dame Cathedral survived centuries of change in its over 850 years of history.