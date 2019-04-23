How mistrust and fear make fighting Ebola more difficult

An Ebola outbreak in Congo has killed more than 800 people and infected hundreds more. The crisis has worsened due to local mistrust of the government and aid workers. Ebola treatment centres have been burned to the ground, and many people are reluctant to see a doctor. Canadian doctor Vinh-Kim Nguyen tells us what he saw on a recent mission to Congo for Doctors Without Borders.

