How far right influencers thrive on YouTube

It's been a week now since 50 people were killed in attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. And since then a lot has been said about how the white supremacist terrorist who carried out those murders was a product of the Internet. Today we dig a bit deeper into that topic. How do people become radicalized online? Who does someone on the far right find community with? How have far right figures adapted the language and tools of social media influencers, to spread their toxic ideas? And what role does YouTube play? Our guides are Becca Lewis, a researcher who focuses on online political subcultures, and Zeynep Tufekci, a writer who covers the Internet, technology, politics and society.

