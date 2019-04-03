FRONT BURNER
How do anti-carbon tax provinces plan to fight climate change?
Today on Front Burner, CBC's J.P. Tasker explains how holdout provinces say they would fight climate change without a carbon tax.
This week a new federal carbon tax on fossil fuels came into effect in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.
These are all provinces that took a hard pass at creating their own version of a carbon pricing plan that would meet the Liberal government's standards. They're being called "The Holdouts".
Today on Front Burner, CBC's J.P. Tasker walks us through how each province proposes to fight climate change without a carbon tax.
