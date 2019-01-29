FRONT BURNER
How Canadian reporter Daniel Dale fact-checks Trump
Toronto Star Washington bureau chief Daniel Dale reveals how he fact checks U.S President Donald Trump, often in real time, the trends he's noticed in his false claims, and why he spends his weekends working.
Listen to the full episode20:38
"There are many cases, where he's simply invented something, where there's no factual basis whatsoever."
Toronto Star reporter Daniel Dale tries to fact check everything U.S President Donald Trump says. It keeps him working at all hours and his reporting has drawn attention all over the world. Dale talks about how he builds his database of false claims, which is up to 4,210 as of today, and why he believes pointing out Trump's dishonesty is crucial journalism.
