How benzos and Xanax culture propel the opioid crisis
How benzos and Xanax culture propel the opioid crisis

Why have benzodiazepines like Valium and Xanax been involved in a large number of Canadian opioid overdose deaths?
Rapper Lil Xan, whose name was inspired by the prescription drug Xanax, recently announced he is seeking treatment for his opioid addiction. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
"People are fatally overdosing en masse ... and yes, opioids are driving a lot of these, but there's also a ton of drug mixing going on."

Why have benzodiazepines like Valium and Xanax been involved in a large number of Canadian opioid overdose deaths?

Zachary Siegel, a journalist and fellow at Northeastern University, breaks down benzos, why they're having a moment in the rap world and what role the drug plays in the overall overdose crisis.​

