FRONT BURNER
How benzos and Xanax culture propel the opioid crisis
Why have benzodiazepines like Valium and Xanax been involved in a large number of Canadian opioid overdose deaths?
Listen to the full episode23:25
"People are fatally overdosing en masse ... and yes, opioids are driving a lot of these, but there's also a ton of drug mixing going on."
Why have benzodiazepines like Valium and Xanax been involved in a large number of Canadian opioid overdose deaths?
Zachary Siegel, a journalist and fellow at Northeastern University, breaks down benzos, why they're having a moment in the rap world and what role the drug plays in the overall overdose crisis.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.