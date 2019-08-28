Skip to Main Content
How Andrew Luck's retirement might shape the NFL's future
Today on Front Burner, Globe & Mail sports columnist Cathal Kelly on star NFL quarterback Andrew Luck’s shock retirement, and how it might shape pro football.
In this Jan. 5, 2019 file photo Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game in Houston. Luck surprised many by announcing his retirement on Saturday night. (File/The Associated Press)
Listen to the full episode20:14

Over the weekend, star NFL quarterback Andrew Luck retired at the prime age of 29, citing his many injuries as the reason. The past few years have seen revelations about the physical toll NFL players face, including CTE and other potential brain injuries. Today on Front Burner, Globe & Mail sports columnist Cathal Kelly joins us to discuss how this shock retirement might shape pro football, and whether the sport is viable in the future. 

