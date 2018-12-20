How and why the "yellow vest" protests spread



"If you look at the yellow vest movement in France, none of it has been about migration. It hasn't been about cultural values." Sophie Pedder, Paris correspondent for The Economist, says the 'yellow vest' protests in Canadian cities are in some ways different from the movement that inspired them in Paris. French protesters have been campaigning against everything from a fuel tax hike to the cost of living. While protests in Canada and Europe have copied their iconic uniform, the focus on immigration and the UN is different from what's being campaigned against in France.



