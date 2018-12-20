Skip to Main Content
How and why the "yellow vest" protests spread
FRONT BURNER

How and why the "yellow vest" protests spread

Sophie Pedder, Paris correspondent for The Economist, says the 'yellow vest' protests in Canadian cities are different in some ways from the movement that inspired them in Paris
CBC News ·
A protester wearing a yellow vest (gilet jaune) waves the French national flag during a demonstration against rising costs of living blamed on high taxes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, on December 15, 2018. (Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP/Getty Images)
Listen to the full episode20:59


"If you look at the yellow vest movement in France, none of it has been about migration. It hasn't been about cultural values." Sophie Pedder, Paris correspondent for The Economist, says the 'yellow vest' protests in Canadian cities are in some ways different from the movement that inspired them in Paris. French protesters have been campaigning against everything from a fuel tax hike to the cost of living. While protests in Canada and Europe have copied their iconic uniform, the focus on immigration and the UN is different from what's being campaigned against in France. 
 

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.


Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us