How a far-right hate group operates in rural B.C. and across the country

Far-right group Soldiers of Odin has been developing chapters across Canada and popping up at anti-immigration protests throughout the country. It's a group that Canadian border security officials have said is not afraid to use violence and Facebook has recently banned in Canada for being engaged in "organized hate" online.

Today on Front Burner, CBC's Raffy Boudjikanian explains what the Soldiers of Odin are, how they are operating in Canada, and why communities like Dawson Creek, B.C., are struggling to deal with them.