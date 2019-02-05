Skip to Main Content
How a Canadian watchdog turned the tables on an undercover operative
FRONT BURNER

How a Canadian watchdog turned the tables on an undercover operative

John Scott-Railton from the Citizen Lab joins us to try and understand why his group was targeted by what they believe to be undercover operatives.
CBC News ·
John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the Citizen Lab, a watchdog group, in New York on Thursday, on Jan. 17, 2019. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)
Listen to the full episode30:22

In December a digital privacy watchdog began receiving mysterious emails from businessmen who didn't seem to exist. John Scott-Railton from the Citizen Lab joins us to try and understand why his group was targeted by what they believe to be undercover operatives.

In this image from video, a man who identified himself as Michel Lambert reacts during an interview at a restaurant in New York. (Joseph Frederick/Associated Press)

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.

​ ​ ​

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us