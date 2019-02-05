FRONT BURNER
How a Canadian watchdog turned the tables on an undercover operative
John Scott-Railton from the Citizen Lab joins us to try and understand why his group was targeted by what they believe to be undercover operatives.
Listen to the full episode30:22
In December a digital privacy watchdog began receiving mysterious emails from businessmen who didn't seem to exist. John Scott-Railton from the Citizen Lab joins us to try and understand why his group was targeted by what they believe to be undercover operatives.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.