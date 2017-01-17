Hotter, faster, more destructive: wildfire's new reality

Albertans are suffering an unprecedented wildfire season. Tens of thousands have been evacuated out of the path of massive blazes. Across the province, skies are smoky and air quality is poor.

Author John Vaillant is watching it unfold with a terrifying comprehension of the science of these super fires and just how dangerous they can be. He has spent years investigating what happened in 2016 when parts of Fort McMurray burned to the ground. His new book, 'Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast,' explains why the fires we battle today are hotter, faster and more destructive than the fires of before.

He joins Alex Panetta for a conversation about the future of fire in our changing climate.

