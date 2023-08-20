Homes destroyed, people displaced as wildfires scorch B.C., N.W.T.

Unpredictable and unrelenting wildfires have destroyed blocks of homes, stores and buildings in West Kelowna and part of the Shuswap region in British Columbia.

The province is currently under a state of emergency. 30,000 people are on evacuation order across B.C. and 36,000 more are under evacuation alert.

This is happening against the backdrop of the country's worst wildfire season on record, with ongoing evacuation efforts in the Northwest Territories, as fire approaches Yellowknife.

Today, we head to Fort Providence in the Northwest Territories and Kelowna, B.C., to hear about the human cost of these unprecedented wildfires.

